Callisto Network Trading 11.3% Higher This Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 28th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $22.84 million and approximately $59,407.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,087.84 or 0.06097925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00124882 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

