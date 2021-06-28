Calix (NYSE:CALX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.99

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.99 and last traded at $48.88, with a volume of 712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

CALX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.31.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Calix’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Calix by 185.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,362 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Calix by 56.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 33,876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Calix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

