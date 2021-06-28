Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Down 4.6%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.61 and last traded at $36.79. Approximately 432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 470,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHD. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,781 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 150,807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 164,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

