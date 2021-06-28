C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 532 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 597.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,920,000 after acquiring an additional 278,558 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,088. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.34, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

