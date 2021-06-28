C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,270 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $437,499.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARCB stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

