C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,050 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $241.55. The company had a trading volume of 58,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,019. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $166.12 and a 52-week high of $241.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.11.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

