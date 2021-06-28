C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $768,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,632. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

