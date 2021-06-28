C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $239,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.64. 5,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,192. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.63 and a fifty-two week high of $197.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

