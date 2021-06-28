C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QUOT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.46. 810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,987. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.74.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

In other news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $155,812.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,624,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,004,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,535 shares of company stock worth $694,431 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

