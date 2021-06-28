Burst (BURST) One Day Volume Tops $20,216.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, Burst has traded up 46.6% against the dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Burst has a total market capitalization of $46.91 million and $20,216.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Buying and Selling Burst

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

