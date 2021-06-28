Burcon NutraScience (BU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th.

BU opened at C$3.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a current ratio of 12.61. Burcon NutraScience has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.27. The stock has a market cap of C$402.70 million and a PE ratio of 3,760.00.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

