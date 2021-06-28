BTC Lite (BTCL) Tops One Day Volume of $226.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 60.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $19,441.85 and $226.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00053488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.48 or 0.00613727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00037702 BTC.

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

