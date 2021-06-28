(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

BTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered (BTA.L) to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised (BTA.L) to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded (BTA.L) to a reduce rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 183 ($2.39).

