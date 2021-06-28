BSC Station (BSCS) Price Hits $0.0872

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. BSC Station has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $388,964.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00132255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00162704 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,502.35 or 0.99423021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

