Brokers Set Expectations for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $14.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MLM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.15.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $359.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $198.81 and a 1 year high of $383.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

