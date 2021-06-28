Brokerages Set Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Target Price at $26.25

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. 8,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,400. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $921,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

