Brokerages Set Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target at £100.06

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £100.06 ($130.73).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

LON JET traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,618 ($86.46). The stock had a trading volume of 91,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,530. The company has a market capitalization of £9.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,766.79. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a twelve month high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

