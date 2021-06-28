Brokerages Set HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Price Target at €89.21

Shares of HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €89.21 ($104.96).

A number of research firms have recently commented on HFG. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of HFG opened at €80.10 ($94.24) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €74.02. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 12-month high of €85.48 ($100.56). The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

