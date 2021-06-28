Brokerages Set Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) PT at $88.00

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

DLGNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of DLGNF remained flat at $$80.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.52. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $81.05.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.86 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities analysts expect that Dialog Semiconductor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

