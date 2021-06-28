Brokerages Set Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) PT at $88.00

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.
DLGNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 2nd.
Shares of DLGNF remained flat at $$80.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.52. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $81.05.
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.
