Brokerages Set Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Target Price at $11.50

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,270 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 979.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.