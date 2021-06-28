Brokerages Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of PK opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.24. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

