Brokerages Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 52,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,208. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

