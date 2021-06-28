Brokerages Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post sales of $7.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.27 billion. Lennar posted sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $28.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.41 billion to $28.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $30.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.72 billion to $31.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,978,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,978. Lennar has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

