Brokerages Expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. FireEye also posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other news, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,937 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 212,087 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of FireEye by 909.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 169,321 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 152,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $1,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.61. FireEye has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.12.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

