Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $58.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

