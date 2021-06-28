Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.31. Kohl’s reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 520%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.20) EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,275,000 after buying an additional 73,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,706,000 after purchasing an additional 80,720 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,471,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

