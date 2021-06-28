Brokerages Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.17. Kirby reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

NYSE KEX traded down $2.17 on Monday, hitting $61.31. 15,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,936. Kirby has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Kirby by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Kirby by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Kirby by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

