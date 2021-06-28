Brokerages Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Burlington Stores posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 326.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $9.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $11.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

BURL stock traded down $7.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,080. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.02.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,891,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.