Brokerages Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Burlington Stores posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 326.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $9.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $11.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

BURL stock traded down $7.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,080. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.02.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,891,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.