Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO traded up $7.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $469.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,894. The company has a 50-day moving average of $458.62. The company has a market cap of $192.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $1,213,250. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

