Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,681,000 after acquiring an additional 197,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 203,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $581.83 million, a PE ratio of 84.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.92. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

