BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.61 and last traded at $57.79. 6,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 969,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 40.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.