BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.61 and last traded at $57.79. 6,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 969,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.45.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 40.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.
