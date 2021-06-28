Brian Distelburger Sells 16,001 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 16,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $240,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,044,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,666,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 4,933 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $68,026.07.

On Monday, June 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,131,754.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,046.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $150,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $150,500.00.

YEXT opened at $14.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.42. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.67.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

