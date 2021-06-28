Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 8,733 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.10 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

