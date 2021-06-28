Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,612 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Commerce Bancshares worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $476,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $75.82 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

