Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWM opened at $40.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.71. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.87.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

