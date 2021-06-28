Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $66.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

