Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,693 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Trinity Industries worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 497,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.