Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,161,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Graham as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 50.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 34.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham stock opened at $629.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.17. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $313.10 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $650.98.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.