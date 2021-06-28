Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Takes $6.94 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. Citigroup cut their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $91.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.17. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

