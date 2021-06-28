Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 508 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 35,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

