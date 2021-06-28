Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Invests $1.07 Million in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

