Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,705 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,157 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,007 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO opened at $85.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

