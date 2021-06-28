Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.37% of VSE worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in VSE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 229,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a market cap of $637.49 million, a PE ratio of -139.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

