Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 321.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 3,761.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 606,233 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kimball International by 53.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 142,136 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.