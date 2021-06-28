Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 4,142 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,018 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BK opened at $50.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

