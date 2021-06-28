BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. HSBC currently has $27.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.74.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of BP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.49.

Shares of BP stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BP will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in BP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in BP by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

