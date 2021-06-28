Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,376,000 after acquiring an additional 198,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,350,000 after buying an additional 95,766 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,080,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Truist boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

