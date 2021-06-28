Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,376,000 after acquiring an additional 198,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,350,000 after buying an additional 95,766 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,080,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BYD opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Truist boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.