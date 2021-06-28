Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Receives C$4.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNE shares. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,271,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,010,119.65. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,194 in the last quarter.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.43 million and a P/E ratio of -7.52. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.02 and a 1-year high of C$5.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.46.

Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

