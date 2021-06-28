BlitzPick Market Capitalization Achieves $343,301.82 (XBP)

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, BlitzPick has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One BlitzPick coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BlitzPick has a total market cap of $343,301.82 and approximately $1,100.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001011 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00052358 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00035644 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About BlitzPick

BlitzPick is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

BlitzPick Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPick using one of the exchanges listed above.

