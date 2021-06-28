Blair William & Co. IL Sells 700 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of Luminex worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 349.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,747,000 after buying an additional 451,620 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of LMNX opened at $36.75 on Monday. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.